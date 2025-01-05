Elon Musk slams Biden for presenting highest civilian honour to George Soros, calls it 'travesty'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Elon Musk

Elon Musk does not seem impressed by the US government's move to award controversial philanthropist George Soros with the country's highest civilian award. The Tesla CEO hit out against US President Joe Biden saying it is a "travesty that Biden is giving Soros the Medal of Freedom."

The announcements about the 2025 recipients of the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom were made by Joe Biden on Saturday, which included a total of 19 individuals. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is presented to individuals making exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States as well as playing a significant role in world peace, or having been successful in other significant endeavours.

Musk's previous attack at Soros

Earlier in 2023, Musk had accused George Soros' foundation of destroying western civilisation.

“The Soros organization appears to want nothing less than the destruction of Western civilization,” Musk had posted.

'My father is a patriot', says Alex Soros, George Soros' son

Notably, on George Soros' behalf, his son Alex Soros received the Presidential Medal of Freedom on behalf of his father. Alex said his father is an American patriot who has spent his life fighting for freedom and human rights.

“I am incredibly proud that his legacy is now recognized with our nation’s highest civilian honour. This award isn’t just about the work he’s done; as President Biden said, it is a call to action for all of us to fight for democracy on behalf of anyone yearning to be free,” he said.

MAGA supporters join Musk

Moreover, Biden was also slammed by MAGA supporters and Republican leadership for giving the award to Soros.

“Giving George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom is another slap in the face of America after reducing the sentences of murderers and pardoning his son.16 days is a long time until the Inauguration.

What is he capable of sliding in next? January 20th can’t come soon enough,” GOP leader Nikki Haley said. “George Soros spent millions electing soft-on-crime politicians that let criminals wreak havoc in our major cities,” Montana Senator Tim Sheehy told The New York Post.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read | President Biden confers US' highest civilian award on Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Lionel Messi