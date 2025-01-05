Joe Biden honours Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Lionel Messi with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Sunday, January 05, 2025
     
US President Joe Biden has awarded 19 people with US' highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It is presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States.

Published : Jan 05, 2025 10:34 IST, Updated : Jan 05, 2025 10:39 IST
Image Source : AP Biden awards Hillary Clinton

Outgoing President Joe Biden has conferred the US' highest civilian award on 19 people, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, football superstar Lionel Messi, controversial philanthropist George Soros and actor Denzel Washington, for their contributions to America and the world.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours.

Due to a scheduling conflict, Argentinian football star Messi could not be present in person at the White House to receive the award from the US president.  

