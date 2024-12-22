Sunday, December 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. PM Modi bestowed with Kuwait's highest honour 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer'

PM Modi bestowed with Kuwait's highest honour 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer'

The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer is a knighthood order of Kuwait. The Order is awarded to Heads of State and foreign Sovereigns and to members of foreign royal families.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey New Delhi Published : Dec 22, 2024 15:35 IST, Updated : Dec 22, 2024 16:00 IST
Kuwait bestows its highest honour 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' to PM Modi
Image Source : SOCIAL Kuwait bestows its highest honour 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' to PM Modi

PM Modi on Sunday was bestowed with Kuwait's highest honour 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer'. The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer is a knighthood order of Kuwait, which is awarded to Heads of State and foreign Sovereigns and to members of foreign royal families in a mark of friendship. Previously, it has been awarded to foreign leaders like Bill Clinton, Prince Charles, and George Bush. This is the 20th international honour given to PM Modi by a country.

Earlier, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at the Bayan Palace ahead of his talks with Kuwait's top leadership. PM Modi, who is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, will hold extensive talks with the Amir, Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and his Kuwaiti counterpart. 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement