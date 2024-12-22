PM Modi bestowed with Kuwait's highest honour 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kuwait bestows its highest honour 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' to PM Modi

PM Modi on Sunday was bestowed with Kuwait's highest honour 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer'. The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer is a knighthood order of Kuwait, which is awarded to Heads of State and foreign Sovereigns and to members of foreign royal families in a mark of friendship. Previously, it has been awarded to foreign leaders like Bill Clinton, Prince Charles, and George Bush. This is the 20th international honour given to PM Modi by a country.

Earlier, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at the Bayan Palace ahead of his talks with Kuwait's top leadership. PM Modi, who is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, will hold extensive talks with the Amir, Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and his Kuwaiti counterpart.