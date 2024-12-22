India-Kuwait relations elevated to 'strategic partnership' as PM Modi holds talks with Amir

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL PM Modi met Amir of Kuwait on Sunday

In a significant development, India and Kuwait have decided to elevate their relations to ‘Strategic Partnership'. On his two-day Kuwait visit, PM Modi on Sunday met Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of Kuwait at the Bayan Palace. The discussions between PM Modi and the Amir included sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure and security.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Excellent meeting with the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure and security. In line with the close ties between our nations, we have elevated our partnership to a strategic one and I am optimistic that our friendship will flourish even more in the times to come."

India and Kuwait focussed on exploring ways to take the bilateral ties to new heights. The PM also expressed gratitude to the Amir for the welfare of the Indian community in Kuwait, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiwal said. PM Modi also met the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.

Earlier, PM Modi held extensive talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with a focus on imparting new momentum to India-Kuwait relations, especially in areas of trade, investment and energy.

Modi arrived in Kuwait on Saturday on a two-day trip, which is the first to this Gulf nation by an Indian prime minister in 43 years.

The talks are set to focus on shoring up ties in a range of key areas including defence and trade, officials said earlier.

On Saturday, Modi addressed an Indian community event and visited an Indian labour camp. The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

The Gulf nation is among India's top trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at USD 10.47 billion in the financial year 2023-24. Kuwait is India's sixth largest crude supplier, meeting 3 per cent of the country's energy needs. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait.

Indian exports to Kuwait reached USD 2 billion for the first time, while investments by the Kuwait Investment Authority in India exceed USD 10 billion.

(With agency inputs)