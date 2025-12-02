Elon Musk claims 'inevitable war' is coming within 5 or max 10 years Elon Musk was responding to a post that discussed the impact of nuclear deterrence on global governance. However, he did not clarify why he held that view.

New York:

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has warned that the world could soon fall into a global war. His blunt and alarming statement, made without any explanation, sent the internet into a frenzy, with netizens trying to figure out what conflict he was referring to.

Musk responded to a thread discussing how nuclear deterrence shapes global governance. His reply was blunt; the tech billionaire declared that a war was inevitable, suggesting it could break out as early as 2030.

'War is inevitable'

"War is inevitable. 5 years, 10 at most," Musk wrote, without providing any further explanation.

The Tesla CEO was replying to a post that discussed the effect of nuclear deterrence on global governance.

"Possibly my bleakest take (that I hope is wrong) is that governments all suck now because nuclear weapons prevent war, or even the credible threat of war, between major powers. So there’s no external/evolutionary/market pressure on governments to not suck," the user, who identifies himself as Hunter Ash, wrote on X.

Netizens shocked, seek explanation from Grok

However, Elon Musk did not provide or elaborate on his comment, leaving users on X shocked and in the dark regarding what may happen soon.

"That is very pessimistic. You are usually the big optimist on this platform. Now I’m sad," one user wrote.

Some users on X tried to get an explanation from Grok, the AI chatbot from Musk's xAI.

"Elon didn't specify parties or reasons in that post. From his past statements, he's warned of potential civil wars in Europe/UK due to mass migration and identity politics, or global conflicts like US-China over Taiwan, or Ukraine escalation to WW3, citing rising tensions despite nuclear deterrents. This aligns with the thread's governance discussion," Grok replied.

"Would these be regional neighbor wars such as what we have seen in Ukraine and Palestine. Not a far stretch from civil?" another user asked.

"What? Eek? but let's not hide our heads in the sand," a netizen said.

Also Read: Elon Musk reveals partner Shivon Zilis is half-Indian, son's middle name 'Sekhar'

Also Read: US 'immensely' benefited by hiring 'talented' Indians: Elon Musk on H-1B visa row