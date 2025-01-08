Elon Musk brutally trolls Trudeau over Trump's Canada merger idea: 'Girl, you're not governor anymore...'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau (R to L)

New Delhi: A war of words erupted between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, where the latter trolled saying "Girl", you are no longer a Governor. The row started after US President-elect Donald Trump floated the idea of Canada joining the United States as the 51st state. Although he suggested the merger multiple times publically, Trump reiterated his stance on his social media platform following Trudeau's resignation.

However, Trudeau on Tuesday rejected the suggestion by the President-elect that he might use "economic force" to make Canada the 51st US state. "There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States," he said in a post on X.

Elon Musk trolls Trudeau on social media

Replying to Trudeau's social media post, Musk said, "Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn’t matter what you say". Trump, when held a meeting with Trudeau in November, called Canada's Prime Minister a "governor" of the 51st US state.

Will Trump use the military against Canada?

Trump said that he would not use military force to invade the country, which is home to more than 40 million people and is a founding NATO partner. Instead, he said, he would rely on “economic force" as he cast the US trade deficit with Canada — a natural resource-rich nation that provides the US with commodities like crude oil and petroleum — as a subsidy that would be coming to an end.

Besides, Trump has also threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada, which sends 75 per cent of all goods and services exports south of the border. “Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“If Canada merged with the US, there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!” said the president-elect after the resignation of Trudeau on Monday.

Canadian leaders fired back after earlier dismissing Trump's rhetoric as a joke. “President-elect Trump’s comments show a complete lack of understanding of what makes Canada a strong country. Our economy is strong. Our people are strong. We will never back down in the face of threats,” Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a post on X.

(With inputs from agencies)

