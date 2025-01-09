Thursday, January 09, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. El Salvador earthquake: Strong tremors of 5.8-magnitude shakes capital, no initial reports of damage

El Salvador earthquake: Strong tremors of 5.8-magnitude shakes capital, no initial reports of damage

Videos posted on social media show items falling from shelves in a supermarket and throngs of people gathered in the street, but no immediate signs of major damage.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Published : Jan 09, 2025 23:16 IST, Updated : Jan 09, 2025 23:16 IST
El Salvador earthquake
Image Source : PIXABAY REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

San Salvador: A strong earthquake drove frightened residents of El Salvador's capital into the streets Thursday morning, but there was no immediate report of damage or deaths. The US Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.8. The epicentre was 5 miles east of Acajutla at a depth of 59 miles.

El Salvador's Environmental Ministry reported preliminarily that the earthquake was centred along the Central American country's Pacific coast, southwest of Santa Ana. Videos posted on social media show items falling from shelves in a supermarket and throngs of people gathered in the street, but no immediate signs of major damage.

On Sunday, a 6.2-magnitude temblor shook El Salvador, though there were no deaths reported or serious damage reported. 

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement