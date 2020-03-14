Image Source : AP (FILE) Ecuador confirms first death due to coronavirus (Representational image)

The national Health Minister Catalina Andramuno on Saturday confirmed the first death due to coronavirus. In a press conference, Andramuno informed: "Unfortunately, I have to inform you that today our first patient, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus in Ecuador has died. The national government expresses its condolences to her family."

As reported by news agency ANI, three new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Ecuador on Friday. The whole number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 23.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared on Wednesday the spread of the COVID-19 as pandemic.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 140,000 with over 5,000 fatalities.

(With inputs from ANI)

