Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Pakistan's northern region Pakistan earthquake: Pakistan sits on one of Earth’s most geologically active belts-the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian plates. This slow-motion crash began roughly 50 million years ago and continues to shape the Himalayas and much of South Asia today.

Islamabad:

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted northern Pakistan in the early hours of Friday (November 21), according to data from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremors were recorded at around 3:09 AM (2:39 am local time), shaking several northern areas of the country.

The NCS reported the quake’s epicentre at a latitude of 36.12°N and longitude of 71.51°E, at a depth of 135 kilometres. The location corresponds to a mountainous region near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, a zone notorious for regular seismic activity.

Depth and impact

Though the earthquake was of moderate magnitude, its considerable depth suggests limited surface damage. Seismologists note that deeper earthquakes often dissipate more energy before reaching the surface, unlike shallow ones that cause stronger ground shaking. However, precise details regarding casualties or structural damage have yet to emerge.

Tectonic setting and regional activity

Pakistan lies along one of the world’s most active seismic belts, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. This ongoing collision pushes up the Himalayas and generates frequent earthquakes across Pakistan, Afghanistan, and northern India.

Several provinces, including Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan, lie directly along the plate boundary. These regions often experience moderate to strong tremors. Sindh and Punjab, located near the edge of the Indian plate, also face seismic risks, although with lesser frequency.

High-risk geological zones

Balochistan, stretching across the boundary between the Arabian and Eurasian plates, remains one of the most vulnerable zones in the country. The Khyber region and Gilgit-Baltistan have also faced devastating quakes in the past due to deep fault systems running beneath the Hindu Kush and Karakoram ranges.

Urban centres in these areas face heightened risks due to population density, weaker infrastructure, and limited disaster preparedness- factors that worsen the impact of even moderate earthquakes.

Authorities have yet to release detailed reports regarding the extent of the current tremor’s impact. Disaster management agencies are monitoring the situation while assessing the need for any emergency response in the affected northern regions.