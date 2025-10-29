Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Afghanistan's Fayzabad region A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan on Wednesday at a depth of 10 km, the NCS confirmed. The shallow quake may trigger aftershocks, though no major damage has been reported so far.

Kabul:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Afghanistan on Wednesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 29/10/2025 14:43:24 IST, Lat: 37.33 N, Long: 69.93 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties. Earlier on October 24, another earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Afghanistan in the early hours at a depth of 80km. The NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 3.7, On: 24/10/2025 06:09:41 IST, Lat: 36.38 N, Long: 71.14 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

UN issues emergency funding appeal

On September 9, the United Nations had issued an emergency appeal for nearly USD 140 million in desperately needed funding to help nearly half a million people affected by the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan. The UN said in a statement Tuesday that the USD 139.6 million, four-month emergency response plan would allow humanitarian organisations to help the 457,000 people who have been affected in the provinces of Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar.

Why is Afghanistan earthquake-prone?

It is to be noted here that Afghanistan is highly susceptible to earthquakes and tremors because it sits in one of the world’s most active seismic zones, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates converge. The immense pressure from this collision causes the Earth's crust to crack and fold. In the Hindu Kush mountains, this process pushes parts of the lithosphere deep into the mantle. Notably, the Pamir-Hindu Kush region in northern Afghanistan often experiences strong earthquakes, some occurring at depths of up to 200 kilometres - a phenomenon that is rare worldwide.

