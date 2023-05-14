Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude strikes Colombia region, says EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred in Colombia on Sunday morning, according to European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The depth of the earthquake was 4 km (2.49 miles), EMSC said.
Earlier today, a quake of magnitude 4.3 struck Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The seismic tremor happened at 8:14 am today, the NCS said. It was determined that the earthquake was 60 kilometers deep.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 14-05-2023, 08:14:29 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 69.94, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 151 km SSE of Kabul, Afghanistan,” the NCS tweeted.
More details awaited...