Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolts eastern Turkey, triggers widespread panic | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Following the earthquake, schools were ordered to close in Malatya and Elazig regions.

A moderately strong earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Wednesday, sparking widespread panic across the region. The 5.9 magnitude quake hit the town of Kale in Malatya province at 10:46 a.m. (07:46 GMT), according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). Officials reported no significant injuries or major destruction following the tremor. The quake was also felt in nearby provinces, including Diyarbakir, Elazig, Sanliurfa, and Tunceli, as well as in parts of northern Syria, as per the Associated Press (AP).

People rushed out of homes and offices in fear throughout the region. More than an hour after the quake struck, many were still waiting in the streets and parks, reluctant to return indoors. Schools were ordered closed in Malatya and Elazig. In Elazig, about a dozen people sustained minor injuries after jumping out of windows in panic, Mayor Sahin Serifogullari said. Around 20 such incidents were reported in Malatya, local media reported.

Several buildings damaged

AFAD said a total of four buildings in Malatya, Sanliurfa and Elazig were damaged on Wednesday (October 16). In Elazig, four people were rescued unhurt from a building that was partially damaged, it said. Turkey is crossed by two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent. More than 17,000 people were also killed in a powerful earthquake in northwestern Turkey in 1999.

Turkey ravaged by earthquake in 2023

Malatya was one of the 11 provinces that was devastated by a powerful earthquake that struck parts of Turkey and northern Syria last year. More than 53,000 people were killed in Turkey. Many buildings at risk of collapse had already been either torn down or evacuated after the 2023 earthquake, Malatya Gov Seddar Yavuz said.

ALSO READ: Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hits Turkey, some houses damaged but no casualties reported