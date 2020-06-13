Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits southern Japan

Image Source : PTI Another earthquake hits Japan (Representational image)

An earthquake of 6.3-magnitude hit off the Amami archipelago in Japan, the country's meteorological agency said. As per initial reports, the epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 160 kilometres. So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

Also, no reports of any injuries or damage have surfaced. Meanwhile, the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation.

Earlier on June 9, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Indonesia's Maluku province, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.

The quake struck at 11.56 am with the epicentre at 126 km southwest Buru district and the shallow at 10 km under sea bed, agency official Alfart Abubakar told Xinhua news agency. The quake did not trigger a tsunami, the official said.

Over 100 houses were damaged when a 6.8-magnitude quake struck off nearby North Maluku province on June 4, national disaster management agency said.

Indonesia has been frequently stricken by earthquakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire".

