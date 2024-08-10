EAM Jaishankar meets Maldivian Defence Minister, discusses 'defence and security cooperation'

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @DRSJAISHANKAR EAM Dr S Jaishankar along with Maldives Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, currently on a three-day visit to Male, met with Maldivian Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon on Saturday. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the EAM provided details of their high-level discussions.

Jaishankar shared that the meeting focused on bolstering India-Maldives defence and security cooperation, joint initiatives for maritime security, and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

"A very good meeting with Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon. Discussed India-Maldives defence and security cooperation, joint initiatives for maritime security, and our shared interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region," Jaishankar tweeted.

'Efforts to bolster ties'

Significantly, the EAM's present visit and his subsequent bilateral meeting with the top Maldivian leadership is seen as part of efforts to strengthen the India-Maldives bilateral partnership, which has faced challenges since the election of the Maldives' pro-China president, Mohamed Muizzu. Muizzu, who took office last year, initially demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives. However, an agreement was reached, replacing the Indian military presence with civilian personnel.

'About the present visit'

It is pertinent to note that the Jaishankar’s current visit is his first to the Maldives since President Muizzu’s government took office, and it is being closely watched as an opportunity to reset bilateral relations.

Earlier, during his visit on Thursday (August 9), EAM Jaishankar also held productive discussions with Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer in Malé. Their agenda covered a broad range of topics, including development partnerships, capacity building, bilateral and regional security, trade, and digital cooperation.





In addition, Jaishankar and Zameer jointly inaugurated six High Impact Projects focused on areas such as street lighting, mental health, children’s speech therapy, and special education. They also witnessed the signing of an MoU between the National Payments Corporation of India and the Maldivian Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, which will introduce a digital payment system in the Maldives. The visit also saw the renewal of an MoU between the National Centre for Good Governance and the Civil Services Commission to train an additional 1,000 Maldivian civil service officers.

