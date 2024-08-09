EAM Dr Jaishankar to embark on official visit to Maldives to enhance bilateral cooperation

Follow us on Image Source : AP External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar

In a significant diplomatic move, External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, is set to embark on a three-day official visit to the Maldives from August 9-11, 2024. This visit underscores the deepening ties between the two nations and follows closely after the recent visit of Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu to India, where he attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers.

About the Visit

Significantly, Dr. Jaishankar’s visit is strategically important, as it reflects India’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the Maldives, amid the recent political shifts in the diplomatic ties between the two nations. The Ministry of External Affairs said, the visit is aimed at strengthening the close partnership between the two countries and to explore avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further.

What's in Agenda

During his stay, Dr. Jaishankar is scheduled to hold official talks with the Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Moosa Zameer. The discussions will center on reviewing the existing bilateral cooperation and identifying further areas of mutual interest. The two ministers will also preside over the inauguration of several completed projects under the High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP) initiative and the Line of Credit facility provided by the EXIM Bank of India.

One of the highlights of the visit will also be the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on key areas such as capacity building, commerce, and trade, which are expected to further cement the robust relationship between India and the Maldives. These agreements will play a crucial role in fostering economic and developmental cooperation between the two countries.

In addition to his official engagements, Dr. Jaishankar will also pay a courtesy call on President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, during the high-level visit.

About India-Maldives Ties

This visit marks Dr. Jaishankar’s first official trip to the Maldives since he assumed office for a second term in June 2024. His previous visit to the Maldives was in January 2023.