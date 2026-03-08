Doomsday-like fire engulfs Iran's capital Tehran after Israeli strikes on oil depot | VIDEO

Tehran:

Powerful explosions and massive plumes of smoke lit up the skyline of Tehran after Israeli airstrikes targeted several key fuel storage facilities in the Iranian capital, triggering huge fires and panic across parts of the city.

According to Iranian authorities, at least 4 people were killed in the attacks, including 2 tanker drivers. The casualties were confirmed by the chief executive of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company.

The strikes targeted multiple oil depots in and around Tehran. Iranian officials said at least 5 facilities were hit, including 4 fuel storage depots and a petroleum products transport centre. Among the sites affected were the major fuel depots at Shahran and Aghdasiyeh.

The bombardment ignited massive fires that sent thick columns of black smoke rising above the capital. The smoke was visible from several kilometres away, including in nearby Karaj. Videos circulating on social media showed fireballs erupting into the night sky as flames spread across parts of the fuel storage areas.

Footage from the scene also showed fuel leaking onto nearby roads and catching fire. Residents described what appeared to be a “river of fire” flowing through streets as burning fuel spread along roadways near the depots.

Emergency crews rushed to the affected sites and worked through the night to contain the fires. Authorities later said the blazes had been brought under control, though the damage temporarily disrupted fuel distribution in parts of the capital.

The strikes also created unusual environmental conditions across the city. CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen reported that blackened rainwater fell over parts of Tehran after the attacks. The rainfall appeared to be mixed with oil residue and soot from the burning fuel facilities.

By Sunday morning, a thick haze from the smoke continued to hang over the city, and residents reported a strong smell of burning fuel lingering in the air.

Iranian authorities acknowledged the explosions and confirmed damage to the fuel depots but insisted that the country’s overall fuel reserves remained secure.

The Israeli military later confirmed the strikes, saying its air force had targeted “fuel storage facilities in Tehran” to prevent them from being used by Iran’s military.

In a separate message posted on a Farsi language social media account, Israel issued a warning linked to Iran’s political leadership transition. The message warned members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts involved in selecting a successor to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that they could also become targets.

“This is a warning,” the post said. “We warn all those who intend to participate in the successor selection meeting that we will not hesitate to target you.”

