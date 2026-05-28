'Behave or will blow you up': Trump warns Oman against siding with Iran over Strait of Hormuz

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has threatened American ally Oman over siding with Iran on reopening of Strait of Hormuz, insisting that no country would be allowed to dominate the critical waterway through which nearly one-fifth of world's crude transits.

Speaking to reporters following a cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday (local time), the 79-year-old Republican president said Oman needs to "behave" otherwise the Gulf nation would be "blown up". He also rejected an idea of Iran and Oman jointly managing the Hormuz.

"No, the strait is going to be open to everybody," Trump was quoted as saying by AFP. "It's international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else or we'll have to blow them up. They understand that, they'll be fine."

Oman has been a crucial ally of the United States in the Middle East and has played a key role in mediating between Washington and Tehran; though it has also been attacked by Iran. Last week, Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and secretary of its national security council, also visited Oman in an attempt to ensure that diplomatic channels remain open.

US military strikes Iran and the peace talks

Meanwhile, the US military has conducted fresh strikes against the Iranians. It blamed "aggressive activity" by Iranian military behind his action. According to the Associated Press, four of Iranian drones were shot down and a base was targeted by the US military.

Defending its actions, the US military said it only acted with "restraint", but the Iranians criticised the strikes and called it a sign of "bad faith and unreliability".

Talks are being held by the US and Iran, but have failed to end the over two-month-long conflict between them, with Washington remaining firm that Tehran must end its nuclear programme. However, Tehran has said that its nuclear programme is only for civilian use.

Discontent is also over Hormuz's control, with Iran remaining firm that it will maintain control over the waterway, while the US saying that it must remain open completely.

"They want very much to make a deal," Trump said earlier in the day. "So far, they haven't gotten there. We're not satisfied with it, but we will be -- either that or we'll have to just finish the job."

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