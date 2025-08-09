Donald Trump to meet Russia's Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 over Ukraine "The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday (local time) that the in-person meeting between him and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will take place on August 15 in Alaska. The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine that broke out in 2022.

"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The Kremlin is yet to issue a statement on this.

This would be the first in-person meeting between a US President and his Russian counterpart since the beginning of the Ukraine war. The last sitting meeting between the two sides took place in 2021 between former US President Joe Biden and Putin.

'No need' for Putin to meet Zelenskyy

The development comes a day after Trump said that there is "no need" for the Russian leader to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "No, he doesn’t. No," Trump said on Friday when asked by reporters if the Russian leader would need to meet with Zelenskyy to secure a meeting with him.