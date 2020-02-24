POTUS' powerful car - 'The Beast' was once stuck on a speedbreaker for hours

Image Source : AP Trump's powerful car - 'The Beast' was once stuck on a speedbreaker for hours

US President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for the first leg of his India trip. The Air Force One plane carrying Trump and his wife Melania landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport at 11.37 am, officials said. It was scheduled to land at 11.40 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Ahmedabad over an hour before Trump did, was present at the airport to welcome the US president at the airport.

In Ahmedabad, Trump will visit Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, take part in a roadshow with Modi and jointly address over one lakh people at a cricket stadium, before heading for Agra to see the iconic Taj Mahal with Melania.

Among the many cars in President Trump's convoy is 'The Beast', which is considered the most technologically advanced and safest car in the world. However, the same car was once stuck before a speed breaker back in 2011 and took hours before it could move ahead on its path.

'The Beast', known to be equipped with an advanced defence system, is the same car that was used by Barack Obama in his convoy. Back in 2011, the same car was in the news after it got stuck before a speedbreaker outside the American embassy in Ireland.

With Donald Trump taking a tour of Ahmedabad in the same car, this year, the authorities in the city had ordered the removal of all speedbreakers from the streets.

Trump, held a roadshow from Ahmedabad Airport to Motera Stadium in the same car -- 'The Beast'. His convoy comprises of nearly 14 vehicles in all.

Meanwhile, massive billboards bearing greeting messages decked with American and Indian flags were seen in Agra city as to welcome President Donald Trump.

Trump is slated to arrive in Agra on Monday evening after jointly attending with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mega 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly built Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

The city administration is all geared up for the big day and preparations are in full swing to present the "best face of Agra".

Agra's Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar said Trump is slated to arrive at Kheria airbase in the evening where he will be treated to a variety of dances by a group of about 350 artists from Uttar Pradesh to the accompaniment of traditional instruments.

ITC Maurya in Delhi, the hotel where US President Donald Trump will check-in on Monday, has been brought under an unprecedented security cover with anti-sabotage teams involving the Army and paramilitary conducting checks on the routes to be taken by the visiting dignitary.

Security agencies are also working in close coordination with the US Secret Service, officials said.

Anti-drone detachment of NSG, snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units, sharpshooters on high-rise buildings and Parakram vans have also been deployed along the routes and areas in and around the hotel where Trump will be staying, they said.

