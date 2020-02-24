'Atithi Devo Bhava': Modi replies to Trump's tweet

Donald Trump is visiting India with wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi has replied to Trump saying Atithi Devo Bhava (अतिथि देवो भव) after US President's earlier tweet while he is enroute to India onboard Air Force said "we are excited to come to India. We are on the way and will meet everyone shortly." Trump is visiting India with wife and US first lady Melania, Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner and his delegation.

Trump will directly land in Ahmedabad where he will be received by PM Modi at the airport. The two after exchanging greetings will proceed for the roadshow.

Trump is on a two-day visit to India. "We are eager to visit India. We are on our way and will soon be meeting all," Trump, on board the special Air Force One aircraft along with his delegation, tweeted in Hindi earlier in the morning.

Just before his departure, Trump said he had committed to visit India a long time ago and is looking forward to be with the people of India.

