To all of those who have asked, I will not attend Joe Biden's inauguration: Donald Trump

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has said he won't attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration event, scheduled to take place on January 20. Taking to Twitter, Donald Trump said to all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. This comes after Wednesday's Capitol Hill violence in the United States when Trump supporters attempted Parliament seize, tried to overtake Presidential election result.

His move is an undercut on his yesterday's message that he would work to ensure a “smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power” to his successor.

Trump offered no clues for how he would spent his final hours in office and will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor’s swearing-in. Traditionally, the incoming and outgoing presidents ride to the US Capitol together for the ceremony, as a symbol of the nation's peaceful transition.

Trump's comments come two days after a violent mob of his supporters occupied the Capitol for several hours as lawmakers were tallying the electoral votes that certified Biden's victory. Biden will become president at noon on Jan. 20 regardless of Trump’s plans.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

The move had been widely expected, as Trump for months falsely claimed victory in the election and promulgated baseless claims of voter fraud. His own administration said the election had been fairly run. Vice President Mike Pence is still expected to attend the inauguration.

Biden’s transition team had no immediate comment on Trump’s announcement. But Jen Psaki, the president-elect’s incoming White House press secretary, said last month that whether Trump attended the inauguration was not top of mind for Biden.

