Trump rejects US intel linking Saudi Crown Prince Mohd bin Salman to journalist Jamal Khashoggi murder | Video Trump, who described Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a 'good friend,' rejected concerns about the Trump Organisation’s deepening business connections in Saudi Arabia, insisting there is no conflict of interest.

Washington:

Donald Trump, US President, on Tuesday (November 18) downplayed American intelligence findings that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was likely aware of the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as he welcomed the Saudi leader to the White House for the first time in seven years. Despite US intelligence agencies previously concluding that MBS likely approved the operation that led to Khashoggi’s killing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Trump described the incident as a “mistake” and insisted the crown prince “knew nothing about it.” He further criticised Khashoggi, calling him “extremely controversial,” and urged reporters not to “embarrass our guest” with questions about the killing.

Prince Mohammed, speaking alongside Trump, called the killing “painful” and a “huge mistake,” claiming that Saudi authorities “did all the right steps” in investigating the matter. Trump, meanwhile, praised MBS for what he described as “incredible” progress on human rights, though he did not provide specific examples.

Strengthening economic and strategic ties

The visit, marked by lavish ceremonies and high-level meetings, also saw significant economic announcements. Prince Mohammed revealed that Saudi Arabia plans to increase its planned investments in the United States to one trillion dollars- up from the 600 billion dollars pledged during Trump’s 2017 visit to Riyadh. Calling the US “the hottest country on the planet for foreign investment,” MBS said the move reflected “long-term opportunity.”

Trump, who hailed the crown prince as a “good friend,” dismissed concerns about potential conflicts of interest involving the Trump Organization’s business ties in Saudi Arabia. A new luxury project, Trump Plaza, is being developed in Jeddah by Dar Global in collaboration with the Trump family’s business group, marking their second such venture in the kingdom.

Lavish welcome and symbolic alliances

The White House rolled out the red carpet for the crown prince with a military flyover, a Marine Band salute, and an elaborate black-tie dinner attended by global figures including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Tesla’s Elon Musk, and football star Cristiano Ronaldo. Although the event was not a formal state visit, Trump hosted the Saudi leader with full ceremonial honors, acknowledging his growing influence as the de facto ruler of the kingdom due to King Salman’s health issues.

During the dinner, Trump announced the designation of Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally- a largely symbolic move, but one that underscores the administration’s intent to deepen defense and trade relations. The two leaders formalized agreements for the sale of F-35 fighter jets and nearly 300 US-made tanks to the kingdom, along with cooperation deals covering capital markets, critical minerals, money laundering prevention, and counterterrorism financing.

Push for Middle East normalisation

Prince Mohammed’s visit also advanced Trump's revived Middle East agenda, particularly efforts to expand the Abraham Accords, which normalized ties between Israel and several Arab nations during his first term. Trump is now seeking Saudi Arabia’s participation in the framework as part of a broader strategy to stabilize the region following the Gaza conflict.

While MBS expressed interest in joining the accords, he reiterated the kingdom’s long-standing position that any normalisation with Israel must be preceded by a concrete path toward Palestinian statehood. “We want to be part of the Abraham Accords,” he said, “but we must also ensure a clear path to a two-state solution.”

Human rights groups condemn Trump’s remarks

Trump’s comments defending the Saudi leader and downplaying Khashoggi’s murder drew swift condemnation from human rights advocates. Raed Jarrar, advocacy director for DAWN- a group founded by Khashoggi- accused Trump of complicity in Saudi Arabia’s ongoing repression of critics. “President Trump has Jamal Khashoggi's blood on his hands,” Jarrar said, adding that Trump’s remarks made him “complicit in every execution and imprisonment MBS has ordered since.”

Rights organisations have repeatedly criticised Riyadh for its harsh treatment of dissidents, noting increased arrests of activists, suppression of journalists, and a surge in executions. Despite these concerns, Trump’s renewed partnership with MBS signals Washington’s return to realpolitik- prioritising economic and strategic alliances over human rights considerations in its dealings with the kingdom.