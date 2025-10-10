Nobel Peace Prize 2025 goes to Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado as Donald Trump misses out Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for "her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

Oslo:

US President Donald Trump on Friday missed the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, as the coveted prize was awarded to Venezuela's María Corina Machado by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for "her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

The announcement was made Norwegian Nobel Committee Jorgen Watner Frydness, who lauded the Venezuelan opposition leader who has kept the "flame of democracy" burning in darkness. Frydnes also called Machado a "brave and committed champion of peace", adding that "democracy depends on people who refuse to stay silent."

The committee said Machado is a "unifying figure" in Venezuela's opposition, which has been systematically suppressed by the South America country's current government by "election rigging and imprisonment".