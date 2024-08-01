Thursday, August 01, 2024
     
BREAKING: Former US President Trump loses appeal against gag order in hush money case

The gag order will continue to enforce limits on Trump's public commentary as the case progresses towards sentencing. This ruling is part of the broader legal challenges Trump faces amid his ongoing political activities.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New York Updated on: August 01, 2024 20:50 IST
Donald Trump
Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally.

A New York state appeals court has upheld a gag order against former U.S. President Donald Trump, preventing him from publicly commenting on prosecutors and others involved in his criminal case related to hush money payments. On Thursday, the Appellate Division rejected Trump's challenge to the gag order issued by Justice Juan Merchan. The order remains in effect through Trump's sentencing in September.

Case background: The gag order stems from charges related to hush money paid to a porn star. Trump was convicted in May.

Impact on Trump: The ruling restricts Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, from making public statements about individual prosecutors and other participants in the case. 

Ongoing legal proceedings

