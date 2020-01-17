Video: What happens in a US Senate impeachment trial? Key players and ground rules

United States Senate has officially begun the Donald Trump's impeachment trial with the senators being sworn an oath to 'impartial justice' on Thursday. Impeachment is a rare phenomenon and in US' long history, the proceeding has been initiated against only 2 Presidents. With Donald Trump becoming the third, all sorts of questions have been raised in the minds of common men.

What is impeachment? What is the process? How does a US president get impeached? What is the role of the Senate? Who presides over these proceedings? How does the sitting president justify himself? Does the President speak for himself, or do others do his bargaining? All this and more is answered in this video by the Associated Press which explains what happens in an impeachment trial. The video also tells about the two impeachment trials initiated in the past against two sitting US Presidents.

