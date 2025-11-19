Trump hosts Saudi Crown Prince: From mega deals to the F-35 push, key takeaways from high-stakes meet President Donald Trump hosted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in a high-profile meeting marked by defence discussions, billion-dollar investment pledges and a display of strong personal rapport. Scroll down to look at some of the takeaways from the visit.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump hosted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in a meeting marked by warmth, lavish displays and major announcements, as per The Associated Press (AP). The atmosphere was filled with smiles, back pats and repeated praise as Trump brushed aside questions on Saudi Arabia's human rights record and spotlighted massive investment promises from Riyadh. Fighter jets thundered overhead, an honour guard lined up on horseback and preparations were made for a grand East Room dinner, underscoring the ceremonial grandeur arranged for the visiting royal.

Renewed push on defence and security

One of the biggest talking points was Trump's formal nod to selling advanced F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. He assured that Israel's concerns over maintaining its qualitative military edge would be handled appropriately. While Pentagon officials continue to express caution, Trump reiterated his view, saying, "As far as I am concerned, I think they are both at a level where they should get top of the line...Israel's aware and they are going to be very happy," as per The AP.

Israel has indicated that it may not object to the sale if Saudi Arabia normalises ties under the Abraham Accords. Prince Mohammad reaffirmed Riyadh’s stance, emphasising the need for a clear and reliable roadmap to a two-state solution before joining the framework. “We want to be part of the Abraham Accords, but we want also to be sure that we secure a clear path of a two-state solution," he said. Trump further noted that broader security agreements would be wrapped up during the prince’s visit, including progress on a civilian nuclear cooperation plan, an issue that has raised eyebrows in Israel.

Khashoggi's murder brushed aside

This visit marked MBS' first appearance at the White House since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Although US intelligence had linked the crown prince to the incident, Trump dismissed related questions during the Oval Office interaction. He called Khashoggi "extremely controversial" and added, "Whether you like him or didn't like him, things happen, but he (the crown prince) knew nothing about it and we can leave it at that."

Prince Mohammad, responding to questions, said the event had been painful for Saudi Arabia and insisted that corrective measures had been taken. "It's been painful for us in Saudi Arabia...We did all the right steps of investigation, etc. in Saudi Arabia, and we have improved our system to be sure that nothing happens like that again," he stated. Trump also praised Saudi Arabia for its human rights reforms, hinting at women's rights initiatives without elaborating.

Grand reception and personal camaraderie

The welcome unfolded with striking visuals as Trump greeted the prince at the South Lawn with a handshake and an arm over his shoulder. A military band performed, jets roared above and Trump personally guided the crown prince through the White House Colonnade. Calling him "a friend of mine for a very long time," Trump even took a dig at former President Joe Biden for greeting MBS with a fist bump during a previous visit.

Big promises on commercial cooperation

Prince Mohammad announced that Saudi Arabia's financial commitments to the United States would rise from USD 600 billion to USD 1 trillion. While specifics are still emerging, the investments are expected to cover artificial intelligence ventures, major joint projects, jet engine acquisitions and other high-value sectors. The scale of the economic promises set an ambitious tone for the bilateral relationship.

ALSO READ: Trump to sue BBC for USD 5 billion over edited speech despite apology from British broadcaster