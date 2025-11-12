Donald Trump defends H-1B Visa for foreign workers, says 'US lacks talent' for key jobs US President Donald Trump has defended the H-1B visa programme, asserting that America needs foreign talent to fill key roles. His administration has introduced major reforms, including a hefty $100,000 visa fee and a merit-based selection system, sparking criticism from businesses and universities.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has defended the H-1B visa programme, saying the "United States doesn't have the talent" required to fill key jobs domestically. In an interview with Fox News, Trump dismissed concerns that H-1B visas were driving down wages for American workers, instead highlighting the country's growing dependence on global expertise. When asked if his administration was planning to scale back the visa programme, Trump responded, "I agree, but you also do have to bring in talent." Rejecting the suggestion that the US already has enough skilled people, he added, "No, you don't, no you don't … You don't have certain talents and people have to learn. You can't take people off an unemployment line and say, 'I am going to put you into a factory where we’re going to make missiles.'"

Trump points to skilled labour shortage

The US President referred to a recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid on a Hyundai facility in Georgia, where several South Korean contractors were detained over immigration issues. He said the incident revealed America’s dependence on skilled foreign professionals. “Making batteries is very complicated … You’re going to need that,” Trump remarked. Despite his defence of the visa programme, the Trump administration continues to tighten immigration norms, imposing fresh restrictions and financial burdens on firms employing foreign professionals.

Major overhaul of H-1B visa rules

Under Trump's leadership, the US has witnessed one of the biggest overhauls of the H-1B visa system in decades. The most controversial reform is the introduction of a $100,000 application fee for new visa petitions, aimed at discouraging what the White House calls "visa misuse" by employers. The move has sparked sharp criticism from American universities and businesses, who argue that it will make hiring global talent far more difficult. Additionally, the administration has proposed a weighted lottery system that prioritises higher-paid or highly specialised applicants. The Department of Homeland Security says the reform will ensure merit-based selection and prevent wage undercutting.

