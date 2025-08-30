Donald Trump debunks death rumours with public appearance at Virginia golf course Donald Trump dispelled death rumors by making a public appearance at his Virginia golf course, confirming he was alive and well despite widespread speculation.

New Delhi:

In a bizarre twist to the ongoing speculation surrounding US President Donald Trump, rumours of his death, which had sent shockwaves across social media, were finally laid to rest on Saturday morning. Trump was seen enjoying a round of golf at his Virginia golf club, putting an end to the wild rumours that had been circulating in the days prior.

The rumours spread after Trump had not been seen in public for several days, prompting widespread speculation on social media platforms, with many users wondering about his whereabouts and health. A hashtag, #WhereIsTrump, quickly trended, as numerous posts declared “TRUMP IS DEAD” or “TRUMP DIED." By 7:48 a.m. ET on Saturday, over 158,000 posts had used the phrase "TRUMP IS DEAD," and 42,000 declared that he had passed away.

Trump's relaxed golf outing dismisses death claims

On Saturday morning, Trump appeared in public, dressed in a white polo shirt, black pants, and his signature red MAGA hat. He was seen leaving the White House with his grandchildren before heading to the golf course. The 79-year-old President looked relaxed and at ease, squashing the rumours as he was photographed teeing off at his Virginia club. His motorcade's departure early in the morning was confirmed by the White House press pool, further verifying his well-being.

The White House also issued a timestamped report at 8:49 a.m. ET on August 30, which confirmed that Trump had left the White House to embark on his golf outing. This provided clear evidence that the President was alive and well, despite the growing tide of false reports online.

Press pool and officials respond to speculation

The rumours of Trump’s death escalated to such an extent that even Reagan Reese, the White House correspondent for Daily Caller, took to social media to clarify the situation. Reese tweeted, “I wake up to see people freaking out that Trump’s sick or dead or something because he hasn’t been seen in a few days. I was with the president yesterday afternoon. I interviewed him for an hour.”

Vice President JD Vance, in an interview with USA Today on August 27, also reassured the public about Trump's health. Vance, when asked if he was prepared to assume the presidency in the event of a tragedy, emphasised that Trump was in “good shape,” making it clear that he had no concerns about the President's health despite his age.

Trump's last public appearance before the golf outing

Before his appearance at the golf course, Trump’s last public engagement was on August 26, when he chaired a televised cabinet meeting. Just a day prior, on August 24, he was spotted playing golf in Virginia with former Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens.

As speculation reached a fever pitch, Trump’s Saturday outing effectively ended the rumours, confirming once again that he was alive and well, ready to continue his duties as President of the United States.