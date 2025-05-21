Trump confronts South African president Ramaphosa over alleged targeting of white farmers During a White House meeting, US President Donald Trump accused South African President Cyril Ramaphosa of ignoring violence against white farmers and land seizures, claims Ramaphosa strongly denied while seeking to improve bilateral relations amid strained ties.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a White House meeting on Wednesday, accusing South Africa's government of failing to act against the killing of white farmers and the alleged confiscation of their land. The meeting, held amid strained ties between the two nations, saw Trump claim that “people are fleeing South Africa for their own safety,” and at one point dimmed the Oval Office lights to play a video of a communist politician singing a controversial anti-apartheid song that includes lyrics about killing farmers. "Their land is being confiscated and in many cases they are being killed," he said.

Ramaphosa firmly rejected the accusations. “We are completely opposed to that,” he said during the exchange, seeking to clarify the situation and repair relations with Washington. He emphasised that his visit aimed to “reset the relationship” between the United States and South Africa, which is at its lowest point since the apartheid era ended in 1994.

While Trump has repeatedly accused South Africa’s Black-led government of targeting white farmers through land seizures and violence, experts and data in South Africa indicate that there is no evidence of racially motivated attacks. Violent farm attacks are a concern, but they affect farmers of all races in a country with high overall crime rates.

The White House meeting came after Trump cut all US aid to South Africa and offered asylum to dozens of white South African farmers. Despite the tensions, Trump greeted Ramaphosa warmly and described him as “a truly respected man in many, many circles,” though he also noted the South African leader was considered “a little controversial” in others.

Ramaphosa, for his part, thanked Trump for the opportunity to meet and stressed the need to “recalibrate” bilateral ties in the face of diverging views and recent policy decisions.

(With inputs from AP)