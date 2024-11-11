Trump brings back Tom Homan as top immigration official to invoke most 'toughest deportation'

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Former Acting Director of US Immigration And Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Homan

New York: US President-elect Donald Trump says that Tom Homan, his former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, will serve as “border czar” in his incoming administration. “I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation's Borders," he wrote late Sunday on his Truth Social site. Homan was widely expected to rejoin Trump's second administration in a border-related role.

Who is Tom Homan?

In addition to overseeing the southern and northern borders and “maritime, and aviation security,” Trump said Homan “will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin,” a central part of his agenda. He says he had “no doubt” Homan “will do a fantastic, and long-awaited for, job.”

Homan will be "in charge of our nation's borders (“The Border Czar”), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. Homan, who served in Trump administration for a year and a half during his first term, is also a contender for secretary of homeland security.

Tump mass deportation plan

Trump made cracking down on illegal immigration the central element of his campaign, promising mass deportations. He frequently praised Homan during the campaign, and Homan often hit the trail to rally supporters. Trump added in his Truth Social post that Homan will be in charge of the deportation of illegal immigrants.

The president-elect is meeting with potential candidates to serve in his administration before his Jan. 20 inauguration as president. CNN reported on Sunday that Trump had offered Republican Representative Elise Stefanik the job as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.



