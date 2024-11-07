How does Donald Trump's victory impact Indian students planning to move abroad?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Republican leader Donald Trump's win and its implications for Indian students planning International studies

Republican leader Donald Trump won the US presidential election for a second term on Wednesday in one of the most remarkable comebacks in American electoral history.

As the 47th president of the United States, he will now have a stronger position to push through his policies. During his victory speech on November 6 in Florida, Trump invited immigrants through the legal process. Now, everyone's concerned about the immigration policies.

During his first term, he implemented several measures to tighten immigration including opposing the H1B visa programme. This move was taken to benefit American workers. Due to his previous move, it is expected that he will tighten the immigrant measures in his second term.

Following this, Indian American communities and International Communities are worried about his administration's future decisions on immigration policies. In view of his recent statement about legal immigration, it is anticipated that there may be a drop in the number of visas for students who come to America for higher studies.

According to the reports, the Indian-American community plays an important role in the US economy. There are over 5.4 million Indian-American people who play a vital role in various fields like technology, healthcare, and academia.

Advocacy groups contend that Trump's proposed immigration reforms, especially his support for the elimination of birthright citizenship, may encounter constitutional challenges under the 14th Amendment. Nonetheless, this potential policy has left Indian-American families and advocacy organizations feeling anxious.

How it will impact Indian students and professionals?

The United States became a prime destination for Indian students over the last few decades. According to government data, over 140,000 student visas were issued in 2023. Potential changes could significantly affect this data, with ripple effects on Indian professionals whose earnings in the US can be substantially higher than in India.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump's stunning comeback: What it means for India's IT, pharma sectors and impact on H-1B visa?