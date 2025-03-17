Devastating weather sweeps US, leaving 37 dead amid tornadoes, wildfires and dust storms Severe weather, including tornadoes, wildfires, and dust storms, has devastated multiple US states, leaving at least 37 dead. Authorities warn of continued risks as residents assess the widespread destruction.

The United States is reeling from a devastating weekend of violent weather, including deadly tornadoes, high winds, and dust storms, with at least 37 confirmed fatalities. On Sunday, residents across multiple states assessed the extensive damage caused by the ferocious storms that struck from Friday to Sunday.

Meteorologist Cody Snell from the National Weather Service warned that severe weather could persist through the day, with tornado watches still in effect for parts of the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida. The cold front causing these extreme conditions was expected to clear the East Coast by nightfall.

Alabama was among the hardest-hit states, where three fatalities were reported, including an 82-year-old woman who perished when a tornado destroyed her home. In Troy, Alabama, a recreation centre serving as a shelter for over 200 people sustained significant damage, though no injuries were reported.

Missouri also saw devastating impacts, with at least 12 people killed by tornadoes that scattered debris across the state. Dakota Henderson, a resident of Wayne County, recounted the heartbreaking experience of rescuing neighbours trapped in the wreckage of homes. In Butler County, Coroner Jim Akers described the aftermath as a "debris field," with entire homes unrecognizable.

Mississippi and Arkansas were also severely affected. Six deaths were reported across Mississippi, and three fatalities were confirmed in Arkansas. In Mississippi's Covington County, residents witnessed a tornado tear through their community, knocking down trees and power lines and destroying homes.

In addition to the tornadoes, high winds fueled wildfires in Texas and Oklahoma, with more than 130 fires reported in Oklahoma alone. Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma confirmed that nearly 300 homes were damaged or destroyed by these fires, and two fatalities were linked to them.

The weather also caused deadly dust storms, which led to a massive pileup on a Kansas highway, claiming eight lives. Another dust storm in Texas resulted in three more fatalities. As the extreme weather continues to impact the nation, authorities urge residents to remain alert and follow safety precautions.