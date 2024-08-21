Wednesday, August 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Democratic Convention LIVE: 'I’m feeling hopeful', says Barack Obama as he endorses Kamala Harris | WATCH
Live now

Democratic Convention LIVE: 'I’m feeling hopeful', says Barack Obama as he endorses Kamala Harris | WATCH

The former president warned the crowd at the DNC that even though “the torch has been passed” to Harris, the work for Democrats is not yet done.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Chicago Updated on: August 21, 2024 9:13 IST
Former President Barack Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday
Image Source : AP Former President Barack Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday

Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention includes speeches from former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, following Monday’s unofficial farewell for President Joe Biden, who served eight years as Obama’s vice president. States participated in a celebratory roll call, complete with an in-house DJ playing different songs for each state. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz also made a surprise virtual appearance at their rally in Milwaukee.

This is a LIVE bog. Refresh to get the latest updates on the Democratic Convention.

Live updates :Democratic Convention DAY 2 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 21, 2024 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    "I am the only person stupid enough to speak after Michelle Obama"

    Former President Obama began his speech with self-deprecation but also used one of his favorite lines about being an up-and-coming politician with a funny name. “I am the only person stupid enough to speak after Michelle Obama,” he joked. Obama then added, “I’m feeling hopeful because this convention has always been pretty good to kids with funny names who believe in a country where anything is possible.”

    That was a reference to the difficulty some have had in pronouncing his and Kamala Harris’ name — a problem some had with Obama’s when he was just emerging on the national stage.

  • Aug 21, 2024 8:56 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Obama praises his former running mate

    Obama is highlighting Biden’s record in one of the only significant discussions of his accomplishments since he turned over the convention to Harris on Monday night. He praised Biden for being “selfless enough to do the rarest thing there is in politics: putting his own ambition aside for the sake of the country.” “History will remember Joe Biden as an outstanding president who defended democracy at a moment of great danger,” Obama said. “I am proud to call him my president, but even prouder to call him my friend.”

  • Aug 21, 2024 8:56 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    IN PICS: Barack Obama takes the stage for closing remarks

    India Tv - Former President Barack Obama speaks during the De

    Image Source : APFormer President Barack Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday

    India Tv - Former President Barack Obama speaks during the De

    Image Source : APFormer President Barack Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday

    India Tv - Former President Barack Obama with his wife during

    Image Source : APFormer President Barack Obama with his wife during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday

    India Tv - Former President Barack Obama speaks during the De

    Image Source : APFormer President Barack Obama during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday

    India Tv - Former President Barack Obama speaks during the De

    Image Source : APFormer President Barack Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday

    India Tv - Former President Barack Obama hugs his wife during

    Image Source : APFormer President Barack Obama hugs his wife during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday

    India Tv - Former President Barack Obama speaks during the De

    Image Source : APFormer President Barack Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday

  • Aug 21, 2024 8:43 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    "I’m feeling hopeful": President Obama seeks to lend Harris his political capital

    Former President Barack Obama sought to recapture the energy of his 2008 run for office and lend it to Harris’ campaign effort this time around. “I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling fired up! I’m feeling ready to go,” Obama said. “I’m feeling hopeful because this convention has always been pretty good to kids with funny names who believe in a country where anything is possible.”

  • Aug 21, 2024 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Michelle Obama welcomes her husband Barack Obama to the stage

    “Before I go, I have one more job tonight,” Michelle Obama said after concluding her speech before introducing “somebody who knows a whole lot about hope.” She introduced Barak Obama who she said still wakes up every day thinking about what he can do for the country. The couple hugged warmly, kissed and then held their clasped hands skyward as the former president took the stage.

    {gallery:33501}

  • Aug 21, 2024 8:41 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    WATCH LIVE: Former President Barack Obama takes the stage for closing remarks

    WATCH: Former President Barack Obama takes the stage for closing remarks

     

     

  • Aug 21, 2024 8:39 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    WATCH LIVE: Michelle Obama from Democratic National Convention in Chicago

    WATCH LIVE: Michelle Obama from Democratic National Convention in Chicago

     

  • Aug 21, 2024 8:35 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    ‘The contagious power of hope’

    Michelle Obama tied the energy in the Democratic party to her husband’s campaign 16 years ago. “Something wonderfully magical is in the air, isn’t it,” she said. “It’s the contagious power of hope.” “American, hope is making a comeback.”

  • Aug 21, 2024 8:35 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Several protestors outside the DNC have been taken into custody

    Multiple people have been taken into custody following an intense demonstration and march by pro-Palestinian protesters outside the Israeli consulate in Chicago. Some demonstrators set an American flag on fire in the street as the celebratory roll call for Harris took place inside the United Center about 2 miles away. 

    As protesters regrouped and approached a line of police in riot gear in front of a Chicago skyscraper that houses the Israeli consulate, an officer said into a megaphone, “You are ordered to immediately disburse.” A woman in the front of the march shouted back with her own megaphone: “We’re not scared of you.”

     
     
  • Aug 21, 2024 8:34 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Former first lady Michelle Obama gets heroes welcome at the DNC

    Obama, a Chicago native from the city’s South Side, took the stage in a sleeveless Navy dress to wild and raucous applause. “Hope is making a comeback,” she said.

    {gallery:25598}

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement