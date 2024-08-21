Democratic Convention LIVE: 'I’m feeling hopeful', says Barack Obama as he endorses Kamala Harris | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former President Barack Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday

Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention includes speeches from former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, following Monday’s unofficial farewell for President Joe Biden, who served eight years as Obama’s vice president. States participated in a celebratory roll call, complete with an in-house DJ playing different songs for each state. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz also made a surprise virtual appearance at their rally in Milwaukee.

This is a LIVE bog. Refresh to get the latest updates on the Democratic Convention.