Democrat Al Green interrupts Trump's address to Congress, gets kicked out of House | VIDEO Al Green represents Texas’ 9th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives. Green has previously filed articles of impeachment against Trump.

Democratic lawmaker Al Green was removed from the House chamber on Tuesday after he interrupted President Donald Trump during his state of the union address. Speaker Mike Johnson gave the order after Al Green continued to interrupt Trump's speech despite warnings.

Trump, addressing a joint session of Congress, was met with raucous chants of “USA! USA!” from Republican lawmakers as he began his speech. Al Green stood up, shook his cane at President Trump and said “You don’t have a mandate!”. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, ordered his removal.

Al Green heckles Donald Trump's speech | Watch

Other Democrats held up signs criticizing like “Save Medicaid” and “Protect Veterans” during Trump's remarks.

Donald Trump addresses Congress

President Trump addressed Congress and the American people on Tuesday, laying out his plans for the months ahead. Trump has set a record for the longest address to a joint session of Congress. He talked for more than an hour and 40 minutes, breaking the previous record set by President Bill Clinton’s 2000 State of the Union address, which ran 1 hour, 28 minutes and 49 seconds.

During the address, Trump took credit for “swift and unrelenting action” in reorienting the nation's economy, immigration and foreign policy as he updated Congress and the American people on his turbulent first few weeks in office, which have featured a dismantling of the federal government, tensions with America's allies and a trade war compounding economic uncertainty.

Criticised tariff charges by India, other countries

US President Donald Trump criticised the high tariffs charged by India and other countries including China, calling it "very unfair" and announcing reciprocal tariffs will kick in from next month. "Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades and now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries. On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India, - Mexico and Canada - Have you heard of them -and countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them. It's very unfair,” Trump said Tuesday night in an address to the Joint Session of the Congress, the first of his second term in the White House.

"India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100%," he continued. "China's average tariff on our products is twice and South Korea's average tariff is four times higher. Think of that, four times higher. And we give so much help militarily and in so many other ways to South Korea. But that's what happens. This is happening by friend and foe. This system is not fair to the United States. It never was,” he said.

(AP inputs)