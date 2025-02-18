Delta Airlines plane flips while landing at Toronto Airport, chilling videos surface Ornge Air ambulance which assisted the injured said that a child was critically injured and was transported to Toronto’s SickKids Hospital—moreover, two adults with critical injuries to other hospitals in the city.

Delta Airlines plane flipped and crashed while landing at the Pearson Airport in Canada's Toronto leaving 19 injured. Among the injured three, including a child, were in serious condition. As many as 80 passengers were onboard the flight when the accident took place. All the 80 passengers were out of danger.

Meanwhile, the chilling videos of the incident have surfaced which garnered widespread attention and has been shared rampantly. In one of the surveillance camera videos, the plane can be seen skidding on the runway while landing leaving behind a pile of smoke.

In another purported video, the passengers in the plane could be seen rushing out of the plane which was lying upside down. The cabin crew could also be seen assisting the passengers in evicting the plane.

Moreover, in another video, the rescue team was seen dousing the smoke coming out of the Delta Airlines plane to avert any further deterioration and harm to the passengers during the rescue mission.

The unfortunate accident happened at about 2:15 p.m. and flights at the airport, which handles more passengers than any other Canadian airport, were grounded for around two and a half hours. Video from the scene shows the Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR upside down on the snowy tarmac as emergency workers hose it down. The plane was somewhat obscured by snow from a winter storm that hit Toronto over the weekend.

(With inputs from AP)