Delhi-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Muscat due to technical snag

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Indigo plane

IndiGo, Indian low-cost airline, in a statement said a plane from Abu Dhabi to the national capital was diverted to Muscat on Monday due to a technical issue.

The airline said the aircraft will be back in operations after necessary maintenance.

However, details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained.

"IndiGo flight 6E 1406 operating from Abu Dhabi to Delhi, was diverted to Muscat due to technical issue. Customers have been offered hotel accommodation in Muscat," the statement said.

As per flight tracking website Flightradar24, an A320 neo plane was operating the flight.

The airline regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers and said that alternative arrangements are being made to facilitate their journey to destination.

Microsoft outage: Five IndiGo flights from Goa cancelled

Earlier on July 19, five flights of IndiGo scheduled to depart from the two airports in Goa were cancelled while many other flights were delayed due to the global outage in Microsoft systems. Two IndiGo flights scheduled to leave from the Manohar International Airport at Mopa on Friday night and three from the Dabolim International Airport were cancelled, airport sources said.

(With PTI inputs)