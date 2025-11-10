Delhi blast: US Embassy issues security alert for its citizens in India The US Embassy in India has issued a security advisory for American citizens after a deadly car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station that killed at least eight people and injured several others.

New Delhi:

After at least 8 people died and several were injured in Delhi Red Fort blast on Monday, the US Embassy in New Delhi warned its citizens to exercise caution. “US citizens should avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and remain vigilant, particularly in crowded areas and places often visited by tourists,” the embassy said in its statement.

Explosion near gate No. 1 of Red Fort metro station

The blast occurred around 6:52 PM near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station when a slow-moving car stopped at a red light and suddenly exploded. The explosion set the vehicle ablaze, damaged three nearby cars, and shattered streetlights, causing widespread panic in the congested Old Delhi area. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha confirmed that teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are investigating the cause of the explosion.

“At around 6:52 PM, an explosion occurred in a slow-moving vehicle near the Red Fort Metro Station, damaging nearby cars. The situation is being closely monitored, and updates are being shared with the Home Minister,” Golcha said. Special Cell officials and forensic experts are collecting evidence from the site to identify the source of the explosion and determine whether foul play was involved.

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Delhi blast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the deadly explosion. Prime Minister Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer condolences to the victims and their families.“Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities,” he wrote.

He further stated that he had reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah and senior officials, assuring that the affected are being assisted and relief operations are underway.