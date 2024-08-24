Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets US NSA Jake Sullivan, discusses evolving geopolitical situation

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @SPOKESPERSONMOD Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, currently on a four-day visit to the US, met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Saturday (August 24). Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Singh shared details about the high-level talks between the two.

"Delighted to meet the National Security Advisor of the United States, Jake Sullivan, and share perspectives on key strategic matters of mutual interest," the Defence Minister said.





It is noteworthy that, in addition to his meeting with the US NSA, where the two also discussed defence industrial collaboration and potential areas for industry partnership, the Defence Minister attended two key events earlier in the day. The first being chairing productive interaction with leading US defence companies at the Defence Industry Roundtable organized by the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, "I invited them to work with Indian partners to accelerate our Make in India program towards achieving Atmanirbharta in the defence sector. Together, Indian and U.S. companies will co-develop and co-produce for the world."

Furthermore, during the event, the Defence Minister also addressed topics involving the evolution of the defence relationship and the strategic depth where the private sector now plays a crucial role in driving deep defence synergy in new areas of critical and emerging technology, such as cyber, drones, AI, space, and quantum, as quoted by President and CEO of USISPF, Mukesh Aghi.





Meanwhile, during the visit, Defence Minister Singh also had an excellent meeting with US Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III. Singh mentioned that during the talks, they reviewed the existing defence cooperation activities and discussed ways to deepen them further.

"The signing of Security of Supply Arrangements and the agreement for the positioning of Indian officers at key U.S. commands are pathbreaking developments," he added.





It is pertinent to note that, earlier, on the margins of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to India, the United States on Saturday has also approved a potential foreign military sale to India, involving Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Sonobuoys and related equipment. In a statement released, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency said, this deal, valued at an estimated $52.8 million, is set to enhance India's anti-submarine capabilities and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.



