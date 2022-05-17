Follow us on Image Source : AP. COVID: China logs 140 new local cases, over 60 in Shanghai.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 140 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 69 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report on Monday (May 16).

Apart from Shanghai, eight other provincial-level regions on the mainland witnessed new local COVID-19 cases, including 39 in Beijing, according to Xinhua News Agency.

According to the Commission, Shanghai also reported 869 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, out of a total of 1,019 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

A total of 627 patients were discharged from the hospital on Sunday (May 15) after recovery, the agency said that there were 5,661 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Shanghai COVID tally:

Shanghai also reported four new deaths due to the infection in last 24 hours.

Yesterday, China reported 226 locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, China refuted the reports of imposing three days lockdown in Beijing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

However, authorities said that locals are suggested to stay at home and take nucleic acid testing in the following three days. Pang Xinghuo, an official from the Beijing health authority said that Beijing reported 36 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, Global Times reported, adding that among whom 32 were discovered in areas under management and four outside those areas.

