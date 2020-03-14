Image Source : FILE COVID-19 toll exceeds 600 in Iran

The death toll due to the COVID-19 outbreak has risen to 611, Iranian authorities said on Saturday, while the total number of confirmed cases reached 12,729, official IRNA news agency reported.

Kianush Jahanpur, Head of Public Relations and Information Center of Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said that among the 12,729 people confirmed to be infected with the virus, 4,339 have recovered, Xinhua reported, citing IRNA.

Iran's Army said on Friday that they would start to empty streets, roads and shopping areas from unnecessary presence of people.

ALSO READ: Malaysia witnesses spike in coronavirus cases; 41 new cases take overall tally to 238

ALSO READ: Coronavirus mayhem in Europe: Spain records 1,500 new cases in 24 hours; Italy's death toll crosses 1,200