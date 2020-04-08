Coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson spends second night in intensive care

Image Source : AP Johnson's condition is "stable" and he remains in "good spirits", his spokesman added on Tuesday evening.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spends a second night in intensive care as he continues to receive treatment for coronavirus. Johnson's condition is "stable" and he remains in "good spirits", his spokesman added on Tuesday evening.

The PM is being kept at St Thomas' Hospital in London "for close monitoring", Downing Street said, the BBC reported.

Speaking at Tuesday's Downing Street coronavirus briefing, he said Johnson was receiving standard oxygen treatment and was breathing without any assistance, such as mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.

It is understood there will not be a further update on Mr Johnson's condition until later on Wednesday.

Downing Street also confirmed that the planned review into whether the UK's coronavirus lockdown measures could be eased would not go ahead this Monday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for the PM, has said he was "confident" the PM would recover from this illness, describing him as a "fighter".

Prime Minister was originally admitted to St Thomas' on Sunday, on the advice of his doctor, after continuing to display symptoms of cough and high temperature 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

