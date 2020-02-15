Coronavirus outbreak: Africa reports first case in Egypt

Image Source : TWITTER Coronavirus outbreak: First confirmed case in Egypt

Egypt has confirmed its first case of the deadly Coronavirus which becomes the first case of the novel virus in Africa. However, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed said on Friday that the affected person was a "foreigner" who did not show any serious symptoms.

According to media reports, the officials were able to confirm the case through a follow-up program implemented by the government for travelers arriving from countries where the virus has spread.

The ministry statement said the person was hospitalized and in isolation.

Meanwhile, the development made Egypt the first country in the African continent to report a confirmed case, and the second in the Middle East region, after the United Arab Emirates late last month diagnosed its first cases.

Till now the deadly virus has killed almost 14,00 people and over 65,000 are infected globally. More than two dozen countries have confirmed cases and several nations have evacuated their citizens from Hubei.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the virus poses a "grave threat" to the world.

