Coronavirus: Man locks wife in bathroom suspecting her of being a patient

Coronavirus is making news everywhere. It has caused large number of infections for it to cause a global alarm. It has filled up news reports, have caused offices and schools to shut down and made hand sanitisers a hot commodity. But now, it seems it may even cause domestic fights.

A man in Lithiuania in Europe locked his wife in bathroom of their house after being suspicious of her having caught the infection. Reportedly, the woman herself told her husband that she might have caught the disease after speaking with a person who had arrived from abroad.

Lithuanian police was quoted by news outlets as saying that the man refused to let his wife out of the bathroom as he suspected her of having Coronavirus.

Police intervened in the domestic fight. They said there was no violence or any complaint so an ambulance was called.

Local media reports said the woman tested negative for Coronavirus.

