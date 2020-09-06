Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Sunday, September 06, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2020 9:49 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 27 million, including more than 883,000 fatalities. More than 19,160,990 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. Russia became the first country to register the world's first coronavirus vaccine. President Vladimir Putin himself endorsed the vaccine and said that the vaccine was safe to use and that one of his daughters had already been vaccinated.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

Live updates :Breaking News, September 6

  • Sep 06, 2020 9:49 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Candidates arrive outside an examination center to write NDA exams

    Candidates arrive outside an examination center in the district, to write National Defence Academy (NDA) exam. A candidate says, "There are no arrangements for us, in the wake of COVID-19. We came from far off places, without any special transport arrangement."

  • Sep 06, 2020 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in India

    India's COVID-19 tally crosses 41 lakh mark with a single-day spike of 90,633 new cases and 1,065 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated & 70,626 deaths: Ministry of Health.

  • Sep 06, 2020 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter Scale, hit Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake ocurred at 7:30 am. 

  • Sep 06, 2020 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas for recovered COVID-19 patients

    Yoga guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas for recovered COVID-19 patients | WATCH NOW 

  • Sep 06, 2020 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Candidates begin arriving at examination centres to write NDA exams

    Candidates begin arriving at examination centres to write National Defence Academy (NDA) exams. Visuals from a centre in RK Puram, Sector 2.

  • Sep 06, 2020 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah reopens for devotees today

    Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah reopens for devotees today.  The shrine was closed from mid-March, after the outbreak of Coronavirus.

  • Sep 06, 2020 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 27 million, death toll crosses 8.83 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 26.7 million, including more than 878,000 fatalities. More than 18,891,990 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 6,335,244
    • Brazil 4,046,150
    • India 3,933,124
    • Russia 1,009,995
    • Peru 670,145

