Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2020 9:47 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 26.7 million, including more than 878,000 fatalities. More than 18,891,990 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. Russia became the first country to register the world's first coronavirus vaccine. President Vladimir Putin himself endorsed the vaccine and said that the vaccine was safe to use and that one of his daughters had already been vaccinated.

Live updates :Breaking news, September 5

  • Sep 05, 2020 9:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in Telangana

    2,511 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,579 recoveries & 11 deaths reported in Telangana on 4th September, taking the total number of cases to 1,38,395 in the state. Active cases stand at 32,915. 

  • Sep 05, 2020 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in India

    India's COVID-19 tally crosses 40 million with single-day spike of 86,432 new cases & 1,089 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated & 69,561 deaths: Ministry of Health

  • Sep 05, 2020 9:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik should be arrested for threat to Ranaut: NCW Chief

    Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik should be arrested for threat to Ranaut: NCW Chief

  • Sep 05, 2020 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Fire fighting continues & fire now reduced: Indian Coast Guard

    ICG & Sri Lankan ships and aircraft along with tug ALP Winger after consolidated efforts successfully towed MT New Diamond more than 35 nautical miles away from Sri Lanka coast to safe waters. Fire fighting continues & fire now reduced. No oil slick reported. 

  • Sep 05, 2020 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    7 killed in bus-truck collision in Raipur

    Seven people killed, seven injured after a bus transporting labourers from Ganjam in Odisha to Surat in Gujarat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi in Raipur, early morning today

  • Sep 05, 2020 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to lose weight

    Yog guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to lose weight | WATCH NOW 

  • Sep 05, 2020 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 26.7 million, death toll crosses 8.78 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 26.7 million, including more than 878,000 fatalities. More than 18,891,990 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 6,335,244
    • Brazil 4,046,150
    • India 3,933,124
    • Russia 1,009,995
    • Peru 670,145

