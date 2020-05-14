Thursday, May 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Live now

Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 4.4 million, including more than 298,000 fatalities. More than 1,657,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for the latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 14, 2020 9:01 IST
Breaking news
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking news

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 4.4 million, including more than 298,000 fatalities. More than 1,657,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus: 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Coronavirus, May 14

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 14, 2020 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates from Lucknow

    Out of the 982 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 28 are positive

     

  • May 14, 2020 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in India cross 78,000-mark; deaths at 2,549

    Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 78,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 78,003 including 2,549 deaths and 26,235 have recovered, as per figures released by the health ministry on Thursday. READ MORE

  • May 14, 2020 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Watch yoga lessons for radiant and glowing skin

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Watch yoga lessons for radiant and glowing skin. Watch here | 

  • May 14, 2020 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates from Nepal

    5 more COVID-19 cases reported in Nepal taking the total number of cases in the country to 250.

  • May 14, 2020 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    WHO warns 'this virus may never go away'

    A top World Health Organization official cautioned against hoping for a vaccination that would end the pandemic, noting that populations around the world will have to learn to live with it.

  • May 14, 2020 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 1,657,000 COVID-19 infected patients recovered so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter @sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais @smamtany and @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 4.4 million, including more than 298,000 fatalities. More than 1,657,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    United States- 85,197
    Italy- 31,106
    Spain- 27,104
    France- 27,074
    United Kingdom- 33,168
    Belgium - 8,843

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases near 78,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Saturday evening, the death toll stood at 2,551

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X