Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headline This Hour

Sunday, June 07, 2020
     
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 6.9 million, including more than 402,000 fatalities. More than 3,411,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout.

New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2020 8:38 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 6.9 million, including more than 402,000 fatalities. More than 3,411,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus:

Live updates :Coronavirus news, June 7

  • Jun 07, 2020 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates: Global overview

    • New Zealand reports no new cases for the 16th day in a row
    • Some NFL players concerned about returning to games
    • South Africa sees spike in alcohol-related crimes after moving to level 3 of lockdown
    • Anti-government protests resume in Lebanon after lockdown is lifted
    • Peru in need of oxygen for COVID-19 patients
    • Social dis-dancing attempted to resume night life in Netherlands
    • WHO updates guidance on the use of masks
  • Jun 07, 2020 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Watch Swami Ramdev's yoga asanas to boost immunity, fight coronavirus

  • Jun 07, 2020 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Latin America becomes the epicenter for the virus

    Latin America is the new epicenter for COVID-19 with countries like Brazil and Mexico posting some of the fastest growth rates and daily death records. Viral illness is also rising in other parts like Peru, Colombia, Chile and Bolivia.

  • Jun 07, 2020 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 3,411,000 people have been recovered from coronavirus infection so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 6.9 million, including more than 402,000 fatalities. More than 3,411,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    • United States- 1,12,096
    • Brazil-36,026
    • Italy- 33,846
    • Spain- 27,135
    • France- 29,142
    • United Kingdom- 40,465
    • Belgium - 9,580

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 246,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Friday evening, the death toll stood at 6,946

