Saturday, June 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Live now

Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 6.8 million, including more than 398,000 fatalities. More than 3,335,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 06, 2020 10:12 IST
Breaking news
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking news 

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 6.8 million, including more than 398,000 fatalities. More than 3,335,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus:

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Coronavirus news, June 6

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 06, 2020 10:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates: Global overview

    • WHO updates guidance on use of masks
    • G20 pledges more than $21 billion (US) to fight the virus
    • India surpasses Italy as country with sixth-highest number of confirmed cases
    • UK becomes the second country to report over 40,000 deaths
    • US unemployment rate drops to 13.3%
    • Australian PM tells people not to attend BLM protests due to COVID-19 risk

     

  • Jun 06, 2020 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in India

    India registers record single-day spike of 9,887 COVID cases and 294 deaths, pushing infection tally to 2,36,657, death toll to 6,642

     

  • Jun 06, 2020 8:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Brazil president threatens to exit WHO as country’s death toll rises

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said the country will consider leaving the World Health Organisation after the agency warned against governments lifting lockdowns before slowing the spread of COVID-19. Bolsonaro’s comments come after Brazil’s death toll surpassed Italy’s on Thursday.

  • Jun 06, 2020 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Watch Swami Ramdev yoga asanas to deal with kidney-related issues

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons to boost immunity, maintain good health and fight coronavirus, LIVE every day at 7:58 am and repeat 5:00 pm, only on India TV. Watch today's show on yoga asanas to deal with kidney-related issues | 

  • Jun 06, 2020 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 3,335,000 people have been recovered from coronavirus infection so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 6.8 million, including more than 398,000 fatalities. More than 3,335,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    • United States- 1,11,390
    • Brazil-35,047
    • Italy- 33,774
    • Spain- 27,134
    • France- 29,111
    • United Kingdom- 40,261
    • Belgium - 9,566

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 236,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Friday evening, the death toll stood at 6,649

Top News

Latest News

X