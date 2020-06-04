Thursday, June 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons to boost immunity
Live now

Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons to boost immunity

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 6.5 million, including more than 387,000 fatalities. More than 3,165,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2020 8:27 IST
Breaking news
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking news

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 6.5 million, including more than 387,000 fatalities. More than 3,165,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus:

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Coronavirus news, June 4

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 04, 2020 8:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    COVID-19: Hydroxychloroquine failed to protect patients in first controlled clinical trial

    According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine failed to offer healthy patients exposed to COVID-19 any protection from the disease.

  • Jun 04, 2020 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Watch Swami Ramdev's yoga asanas to deal heart issues

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons to boost immunity, maintain good health and fight coronavirus, LIVE every day at 7:58 am and repeat 5:00 pm only on India TV. Watch today's show on yoga asanas to deal with the heart issues | 

  • Jun 04, 2020 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 3,165,000 people have been recovered from coronavirus infection so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 6.5 million, including more than 387,000 fatalities. More than 3,165,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    • United States- 1,09,142
    • Brazil-32,568
    • Italy- 33,601
    • Spain- 27,128
    • France- 29,021
    • United Kingdom- 39,728
    • Belgium - 9,522

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 216,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Friday evening, the death toll stood at 6,088

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X