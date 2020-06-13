Saturday, June 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons to boost immunity
Live now

Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons to boost immunity

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 7.7 million, including more than 428,000 fatalities. Follow this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus and its global economic fallout

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2020 8:10 IST
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Image Source : INDIA TV

Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 7.7 million, including more than 428,000 fatalities. More than 3,925,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus: 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Coronavirus news, June 13

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 13, 2020 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates from Assam

    Two more persons died due to COVID-19 in Assam on Friday, taking the death toll to eight, while 263 new positive cases were reported which pushed the tally to 3,693

  • Jun 13, 2020 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 3,925,000 people have been recovered from coronavirus infection so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 7.7 million, including more than 428,000 fatalities. More than 3,925,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    • United States- 1,16,825
    • Brazil- 41,901
    • Italy- 34,223
    • Spain- 27,136
    • France- 29,374
    • United Kingdom- 41,481
    • Belgium - 9,646

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 309,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Friday evening, the death toll stood at 8,890

Top News

Latest News

X